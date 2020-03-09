The assistant chief of the Oden Ridge Volunteer Fire Department was arrested Friday and charged with theft from the department, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Bryan Adam Burns, 33, of Eva, was charged with first-degree theft of property, a felony, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Oden Ridge Volunteer Fire Department on Feb. 20 reported the unauthorized withdrawal of cash and unauthorized purchases using their department debit card, totaling approximately $13,000, after being alerted by their financial institution, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Burns turned himself in Friday and was booked into the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $5,000, the Sheriff's Office said.
