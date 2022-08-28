Volunteers will paint, build wheelchair ramps, clean windows and help with other service projects during Morgan County’s Sept. 13 Day of Caring, and for the first time the event will include an encore service day later in the month for civic clubs.
Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Morgan County, said volunteers are still needed for the event, which benefits many in the county.
“It is an opportunity for local businesses and individuals to come together and do projects for local nonprofits and their clients,” she said. “We’ve got groups of employees that get together, we’ve got family groups that participate, church groups that participate.”
Day of Caring is sponsored by United Way and the Volunteer Center of Morgan County. The participating nonprofit organizations have a variety of needs, Ross said.
“The Volunteer Center has some groups that are going to be building wheelchair ramps and Hospice of the Valley is going to have groups that do lawn work for Hospice patients,” Ross said. “The Center for Developmentally Disabled, I know one of their group homes needs two wheelchair ramps.”
Painting is planned for Boys and Girls Club units, and volunteers will paint and clean windows and blinds at the Decatur Senior Center.
Alternative ways to help
There are also donation drives planned. Misty Cowger, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, said they are holding a snack drive.
“We are specifically asking for snacks for kiddos. And the reason for that is that every child that comes in either for a forensic interview or for a therapy session is offered a snack,” she said. “Sometimes kiddos are coming in and haven’t eaten all day or they’re taken out of school during lunch and they’re hungry. It’s just something that kind of breaks the ice and also it just meets an immediate need they have as well.”
Ross said some people cannot physically help on that day so contributing to donation drives like the Advocacy Center’s is an alternative.
“You might not be able to come out and swing a hammer but maybe when you’re heading in and getting your BOGOs (Buy One Get One) at Publix, you can collect some extra individually wrapped cookies or crackers or things like that,” Ross said.
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said DU has signed up and will have employees volunteering on Sept. 13.
“So far, we have signed up for helping with Hospice, some of the yard work and things for some of their patients and maybe some things around their office building. Also signed up for some maintenance things at The Arc,” he said. “Been heavily involved with both of those for many years. Those are some of the things we look forward to helping with each year.”
Holmes said they will be adopting one more project for DU’s administrative office.
Julie Murphy, president of Families And Children Experiencing Separation (FACES), said her organization is asking for volunteers. She said they are working on updates on their outdoor visitation area which includes playground equipment.
“This is where foster children that are getting to have visits with their parents or family members can play and just interact with the family members or siblings,” Murphy said. “We’re just wanting to get a couple of pieces (playground equipment) sanded and painted as well as to put up and install sensory pieces for the children to be able to touch different types of things.”
Civic clubs helping Sept. 24
Ross said there will be a special group of volunteers participating in Day of Caring activities on Sept. 24 because a Saturday fits their schedule better than a weekday. She said it is a combined effort of several civic clubs: Rotary Club of Decatur, Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak, Decatur Lions Club and Kiwanis Club of Decatur.
“Representatives from all of them are getting together and they’re going to mix in, so it won’t be one group doing one project and another group doing a different project,” Ross said. “It’ll be some Rotary folks and some Kiwanis and some Lions Club all working on the same projects. Just to kind of remind everyone that we’re all in this together and we’re all about improving our community and serving within our community.”
To sign up to volunteer or donate, visit uwmcal.org, go to "Get Involved" along the top, then click on "Day of Caring" on the drop-down menu. The page will have a link to "Adopt a Project."
