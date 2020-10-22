Many colleges and scholarship programs will not require standardized test scores this application season due to the pandemic, a change some educators say will open doors for students who struggle with testing or lack the resources to boost their scores.
The University of Alabama and Auburn University are among the colleges that have waived the testing requirements during the pandemic.
Hartselle High Principal Brad Cooper said he expects the typical emphasis placed on college admission exams to return once the pandemic is over, but said the fact that many schools are not requiring test scores will help some of his students through a particularly challenging year.
“For some of our students, it is a benefit that they don’t have to worry about (testing) during these uncertain times. Obviously, there’s so many things going on right now in society, and that’s one less stressor for our students to have to worry about,” Cooper said.
Cooper said Hartselle High students generally do well on the ACT, but a reduced emphasis on testing may give some students more options.
“I believe that it may allow some of our students who weren’t planning on going to a major college to go ahead and go to a major college right now without having to worry about their ACT scores and things of that sort,” Cooper said.
Cooper said Hartselle High will continue to offer the same ACT preparation resources it typically does despite the pandemic.
Alabama Education Association President Sherry Tucker said waiving testing requirements will have an immediate benefit for many students.
“The decision not to require ACT (or) SAT scores for college admissions was helpful to thousands of students who were already physically, mentally, and/or emotionally impacted by COVID," Tucker said. "Standardized test scores serve as one means of predicting a student’s college readiness and/or academic success. There are several other factors that can be used to predict their success.”
--
Retaking test
Tucker said the issue of standardized testing difficulties goes beyond the unique circumstances of COVID-19.
“Low income and/or minority students from underserved communities have historically lacked resources and scored lower on standardized tests than other students,” she said. “Removing the test requirement may allow them to fare better this year in admissions and scholarship processes but they will still have to work hard to make good grades.”
While students from wealthier families can often take the ACT several times or pay for preparation courses and private tutors, Tucker said lower-income students are frequently unable to do so.
“Standardized tests do often serve as a barrier to college admission for students. Many of them do not have the opportunity to take the ACT, for example, multiple times because they do not have a testing site near them, lack transportation to go to a testing site, or cannot afford to miss a day of work on a Saturday to take the test,” Tucker said. “Putting so much emphasis on one measure of college readiness does a huge disservice to many students.”
At the University of Alabama, admissions for the upcoming spring, summer and fall terms are "test optional," according to the university website. Applicants will be assessed based on grade point average, strength of high school curriculum, and whether they meet minimum application requirements. The requirements are similar at Auburn University, where applicants must also submit written answers to four questions and "supplemental documentation," which can be an ACT or SAT score, graded writing assignment, expanded resume, or an Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate score report.
--
Future of tests
Decatur High guidance counselor Daivon Fouche said some of his students have already benefited from the lack of test score requirements this year, but that he still sees a place for standardized tests in the college admissions process.
"I know schools that didn't require an ACT score and the students were placed in a higher scholarship tier, so not having an ACT score helped them," he said. "It did benefit some students, but with different high schools having different standards, standardized test scores may be one of the only ways to judge students equally.
"I don't think that standardized tests will be done away with, but maybe it will not carry so much weight (in the future)."
Brewer High guidance counselor Jill Faulkner said she works with seniors throughout the college application process to help them find financial resources, like ACT fee waivers. Students who qualify for free and reduced lunches can get the registration fees of two ACT tests waived, Faulkner said. These test fee waivers and other financial resources are available to students every year, and will continue to benefit students in coming years when the ACT requirement will likely return to college admissions at most schools.
“Every year, we receive ACT waivers for our free and reduced (lunch) students here in Morgan County. On average, we use anywhere from 30 to 40 of those each year at Brewer High school,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said students who qualify for ACT waivers can sometimes qualify for additional resources, like college application fee waivers. Faulkner said her role as a guidance counselor is rewarding when she’s able to help a senior find a way to afford college applications and tests.
“That’s when you know someone’s life has changed for the better. It’s one of my most favorite perks of my job as a school guidance counselor,” Faulkner said.
