A weapon was confiscated from a student by Priceville High's administration this morning, and the school was temporarily on lockdown, Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said.
The student is in Priceville police custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to the statement from Elliott.
“No threats toward students or staff have been identified,” he said. “Priceville Police Department has given us the all-clear, and Priceville High School has resumed normal operations.”
Elliott said that any reports of incidents that might compromise student safety are taken seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately.
