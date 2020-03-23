A webinar on preparing to apply for federal Small Business Administration economic disaster loans for businesses struggling with the coronavirus economic slowdown is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Alabama Small Business Development Centers Network and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present the free webinar.
The webinar will walk participants through the requirements for the loan, how to organize and prepare information before submitting, and answer questions about the process.
Space is limited to 1,000 participants, so register as soon as possible to secure a spot. Call 205-348-1583 to register or go online to https://asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/signup/8483.
