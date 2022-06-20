Wednesday is the deadline to reserve a spot at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual breakfast with the Morgan County Legislative Delegation on June 30.
The breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront.
The delegation is expected to discuss the recent legislative session and a possible special session. They will also talk about topics impacting the business community, local quality of life and the state’s future.
Local delegation members are state Sen. Arthur Orr and state Reps. Terri Collins, Parker Moore, Proncey Robertson, Randall Shedd and Scott Stadthagen.
Keith Ferguson, vice president for university advancement at Athens State University, will moderate the forum.
Cost is $30 for chamber members and $50 for non-members.
