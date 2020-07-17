Morgan County Schools will open next month with a mask requirement, weekly school closures on Wednesdays for traditional students, and two different virtual options, according to a plan released Thursday.
All of the system's schools will reopen Aug. 12, which is a Wednesday, for traditional, face-to-face instruction. After the first week, buildings will close each Wednesday so that buildings and buses can be deep-cleaned. Students who opt for in-person school will learn virtually on these days, according to the reopening plan, which is on the district's website (morgank12.org).
Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students will attend partial days in staggered groups during the first week of classes. Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students will attend full days beginning Aug. 17.
School board chairman John Holley said in addition to providing an opportunity to thoroughly clean the facilities, learning virtually one day per week will help students grow familiar with the technology they may use daily if the district or an entire school closes due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“It gives the opportunity for students to become ... more accustomed to using technology to learn,” Holley said. He added that the district should have been using more technology even before the COVID-19 pandemic. “We probably should have been doing more with technology than we have been doing.”
Students who opt to learn exclusively on a digital platform will have a choice between virtual learning and remote/off-campus learning. The difference between the two plans is that virtual students will learn from educators outside of Morgan County. Remote/off-campus students will learn from Morgan County Schools teachers.
Because virtual learners will be learning from an external program, students need school approval to opt for this method of instruction. According to the reopening plan, the program is geared toward “highly motivated students.”
The reopening plan indicates that blended learning is a fourth option that will be implemented when schools close or a student is quarantined.
“There should be no excuse for a student not to receive a quality education in Morgan County this year,” Holley said.
Interim Superintendent Dee Fowler said principals will determine each school’s deadline for choosing an instruction option.
“We have sent a survey for the principals to use; I’m sure they’ll start doing it very quickly, and they’ll decide their own deadlines,” Fowler said.
High school students will be expected to stick to their chosen method of instruction for the duration of fall semester. Elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to change their method of instruction after the first nine-week grading period.
Holley said the district has not made any additional hires as a result of the instructional changes coming to the district this year.
“We’re blessed because we have faculty and staff that will go above and beyond and the extra mile to take care of our students,” Holley said.
Students will be temperature-screened upon arrival to school each day. Holley said parents should take their children’s temperatures daily before they leave for school.
Masks will be required “at all times when practical” at Morgan County Schools, according to the reopening plan. Parents of students with respiratory problems and sensory sensitivities are advised to contact their schools for guidance.
Anyone who becomes sick while at school will need documentation showing that they have been cleared by a health care provider to return to school.
Field trips and assemblies are not permitted until further notice, according to the plan.
