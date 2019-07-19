Summer Adventures
Outdoor explorers had the chance to experience the joys of camping without leaving home at Pine Ridge Day Camp in Somerville on Thursday. The camp on 120-plus acres offers activities including zip-lining, hiking, archery, caving, arts and crafts and horseback riding. The camp's mission is to provide a beautiful, fun environment that can be enjoyed by everybody in north Alabama, regardless of age or ability. The camp is owned by the Centers for the Developmentally Disabled North Central Alabama Inc., and proceeds from the camp are used to help fund the group's programs. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.