Special Needs Basketball
A basketball game that gives special needs students an opportunity to compete added a new dimension Monday when Austin and Decatur high schools played in the 2,500-seat arena at Austin High School. For the first time since the two rivals started playing more than a decade ago, special needs students districtwide were invited to attend. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.