Racking Horses
The Racking Horse Breeders Association of America’s 48th annual World Celebration started last Friday. Horses, riders, owners and trainers from all over the country have been competing for prizes in different classes at the Morgan County Celebration Arena in Priceville. The event will culminate Saturday night when one horse is chosen for the coveted title of World Grand Champion. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
