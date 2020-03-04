A West Morgan Elementary School bookkeeper remained in the Morgan County Jail today on a first-degree theft charge after authorities said they discovered missing cash and improper purchases that could total $100,000.
Shelley Allison Rhodes, 47, 2319 Anderson Drive S.W., Decatur, is being held on $30,000 bail, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said a preliminary investigation determined school system funds were used to make online purchases of merchandise, and money also was missing.
Morgan County Schools officials said Rhodes has resigned from her position.
