Friends jokingly refer to Kholee Dotson as the “bionic woman” because of the number of metal rods and screws it took to repair her body after she was injured in a single-vehicle accident a little more than a year ago.
While flattered by the reference, it doesn’t accurately reflect the heart, effort and determination she displayed to return for her senior year as a West Morgan High cheerleader.
“She’s been 100% in,” mother Sheree Roden Smith said.
Dotson, 18, will accomplish what some thought she might never do again when she stands on the sidelines Friday night as the Rebels open their 2019 football season against Ardmore.
“I’ve been a cheerleader and doing dance for as long as I can remember, and part of what ... drove me was to get back on the field for my senior season,” she said.
The dream she is looking forward to Friday night didn’t seem possible on Aug. 19, 2018, when the vehicle Dotson was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree on Lawrence County 214. She was not wearing a seat belt and her head went through the windshield.
The impact knocked her unconscious, “but I don’t remember how long it was,” Dotson said, adding that she still has problems remembering things.
She said she was in excruciating pain, but pulled her head back through the windshield and screamed for help. Her eyes were swollen shut, so all she could do was listen for sound. Dotson said the driver of the vehicle — another student — couldn’t open the passenger door to help her.
The accident happened at about 1 a.m. and a passing motorist phoned 911 saying some people needed roadside assistance. A Lawrence County’s sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene at about 1:30 a.m.
Dotson was transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance with what emergency officials called life-threatening injuries. Her upper left arm was crushed, femurs in both legs had clean breaks, her left ankle was a collection of mangled bones and she had fractured ribs.
Her mother got the call she thought was a nightmare from Huntsville Hospital.
The hospital representative “wouldn’t tell me anything other than she was breathing now,” Smith said. “I heard the word 'now.' ”
Between prayers, the mother said she called the hospital at least five more times “trying to get any information I could. This is a parent’s worst nightmare.”
Because she was a minor, Dotson was admitted as a “Jane Doe,” so when Smith arrived at the hospital her daughter’s name was not in the system.
“I thought she had passed away,” she said.
Another hospital worker familiar with the situation carried Smith to the intensive care unit where Dotson’s eyes were swollen shut and “tubes were everywhere running to her body. I was sick and hurting for my child. No parent wants to see this.”
Dotson’s sister, Zoee Dotson, was spending the night with her grandparents about five minutes from the accident scene and was awakened by sirens. She went back to sleep, and then a telephone call in the morning hours came to her grandparents’ home.
“All I could hear was Kholee is in the hospital and I about passed out,” Zoee recalled.
Dotson spent 18 days in the hospital and if not for a moment with her stepfather, Steven Smith, she might have given up her dream to return as a cheerleader.
He brought a handheld mirror to the hospital following one of her rehabilitation sessions and asked her to look at it so she could see the “beautiful, precious girl in the mirror.”
Dotson’s mother said her husband explained to her “that the girl in the mirror had to make life-changing decisions, to work hard and push through, and only she could decide to do this hard task, and we would be there every step of the way to help her.”
Dotson says she dropped her pity party after the talk with her stepfather. The following day, on Aug. 29, the girl who dreaded rehabilitation used a board to get out of her hospital bed and into a wheelchair without the assistance of her parents and nurses.
It was a pivotal moment on her road to recovery, but there would be another motivational event.
Before the accident, Dotson’s paternal grandfather was suffering from cancer. He — like everyone in the family — knew what cheerleading meant to her and he made several suggestions about how she could stay involved with the squad.
“He told me I could be the manager or something like that,” Dotson said. “I said no. I wanted to show grandpa I would cheer again.”
James Dotson supported his granddaughter, but died less than a month after the conversation. Kholee Dotson said she still wanted to “show him in heaven” that she would cheer again and she wanted to prove the doctors wrong who told her she might not walk for two years.
“I got mad at everybody and I was determined to prove them wrong, especially my doctors,” she said.
Dotson jokes that doctors put her back together with rods and screws and she’s not sure how many pounds of metal are in her body. Her first goal was to get healthy enough so she could try out for cheerleader.
Melanie Henson, the cheer sponsor at West Morgan for 13 years, was one of the first to visit Dotson in the hospital and said she never had any doubt that Dotson would make this year’s cheerleading team.
“There are days that I know she’s not feeling good and she’s hurting,” said Henson, a former Rebel cheerleader who had back surgery when she was in high school. “But, she works hard and competes in everything she can.”
Dotson, who was born with tethered spinal cord syndrome and had surgery before she was a month old, has been proving doubters wrong all of her life. She was a youth league cheerleader in East Lawrence and a member of the varsity cheerleading team at East Lawrence for three years before transferring to West Morgan as a junior.
Dotson was a week away from cheering her first game as a Rebel when the accident happened. She attended the Meet the Rebels event when players and cheerleaders for the 2018 season were introduced to the public.
Dotson said she can’t do all the things she did before the accident because of the metal rods in her left arm and legs, but she is as excited as she was a year ago.
“I’ve always been a cheerleader and I love everything about being on the field,” she said. “I’m so looking forward to Friday night and I’m going to do everything I can to support the team.”
