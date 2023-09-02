On August 31, 1993, Kyle Wilson went to the police academy. Thirty years to the day later, he retired from his position as a captain in the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
“I had always wanted to be in law enforcement but started off working at a place called Tractor Equipment as a diesel mechanic,” he said. “When I quit there jobs weren’t as readily available as they are now so I decided I’d talk to the city of Moody and they sent me to the academy.”
After spending some time with the Moody Police Department, Wilson moved to a position with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and then moved to the Falkville Police Department.
In 2003, Wilson left the Falkville Police Department and began working for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson says when he first started working in law enforcement he was just like any other officer. He went on patrol, found people involved in criminal activity, and then put them in jail.
“I really hit my stride when I went with the county and started as an investigator,” Wilson said. “It’s just the best feeling in the world when you solve a murder or an assault or something and can tell the family that they’re finally getting some closure. Once I did that the first couple of times, it was the best fun in the world and I had to have more of it.”
One such case was the death of 32-year-old Ronnie Lee Goree of Somerville. Goree had been reported missing by his mother in April 2004, though it was later determined that Goree had been killed in 2001. Two of Goree’s caregivers were charged with his murder in 2007 and Wilson says it’s cases like this that have made his 30-year career worthwhile.
“It’s really a great feeling. I’d been doing it for 20-some years before getting moved over to admin. I started out as a reserve (officer) in Jefferson County and the idea of being a deputy just really grew in me,” he said.
Wilson said he has enjoyed working in Morgan County.
“Morgan County is the best county as far as crime goes. We’ve got our little crimes but nothing like other counties right now,” he said. “I think the people, more than anything, is keeping the crime rate down. The people here are just good people and that makes our job easier.”
“I worked some weird cases and I am just so proud of the cases I got to work and close,” Wilson said. “The people that helped me in the department; we’ve got a great group of people and really tight knit. It’s just been a great last thirty years really. It’s not really been like a police movie or anything, but it’s been really good.”
The Sheriff's Office on Friday congratulated Wilson on his retirement.
"After 30 years in law enforcement, with most as an investigator, he has seen the worst that humanity can offer and worked tirelessly to bring peace, closure, and justice to victims of crime. He also took the time to develop the men and women who have come after him," the office said in a social media post.
Wilson says he plans to work around his house after retirement, but will also get to spend some time with his wife in her job as a travel nurse.
