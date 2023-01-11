The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will use its existing location for the monthly winter market Saturday because construction of a new facility at the site hasn't begun.
Officials had said last year that demolition to prepare for construction would force the winter market to move this month to a temporary location on the northeast corner of Grant Street and First Avenue Southeast.
But plans for the new farmers market facility aren't complete, so no demolition will occur in the first two months of the year, according to City Councilman Kyle Pike and market manager Johnny Lawrence.
January’s winter market is planned for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 211 First Ave. S.E. Next month's winter market on Feb. 11 also will be at the existing location.
The location of the March winter market remains up in the air because officials hope to begin taking bids for construction of the new market in mid to late February, Pike said.
“(Since) the project has not been put to bid, any date of demolition would be speculation,” Pike said.
Lawrence said about 15 vendors are expected to come out Saturday to sell products, mainly meats and crafts. Lawrence said vendors are eagerly anticipating the winter markets.
However, vendors are preparing for the challenges that will come with a temporary location in the parking lot behind the RailYard restaurant. Vendors will use canopies once they relocate to the temporary site and are expected to be there through the summer season.
“I think (vendors are) just nervous,” Lawrence said. “They’ve been under their pavilion for a long time, and they’re going to tents. For a lot of them, it’s new territory.
“But they’re excited about a new building.”
The parking lot where market vendors are expected to relocate currently has some space filled by supplies for nearby construction, but the supplies will be moved before market vendors begin to relocate, Lawrence said.
Laura Ritch, Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market board president, said supporting farmers during winter months is a great help to the local economy and provides a positive outlook during gloomy and cold weather.
“Spending in the community keeps your dollar in the community longer,” she said. “The farmers market is one of the best places to spend your dollar, because you see who’s making or growing your product.”
She said remembering the particular importance of home-grown or home-raised foods and meats is a crucial part of humanity.
“There is nothing more loving out there than feeding somebody,” she said. “You feed babies, old people, people you love, people you hate.
“The farmers market is the heart and soul of the town.”
