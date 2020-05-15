The excavation of about 220,000 cubic yards of loose rock and soil from the landslide on Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County, the first phase of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s plan to repair and reopen U.S. 231, is now complete.
This sets the stage for Phase 2 of the repair, construction of twin bridges to span the unstable area of the mountainside between Morgan City and Lacey’s Spring.
Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie of Birmingham was awarded a $14.6 million contract for the Phase 2 bridge construction. ALDOT issued notice to proceed last week, and the bridge work is slated to begin June 1.
The state’s goal is for the contractor to complete bridge construction and fully reopen the closed section of highway to traffic before Dec. 2, within six months of bridge construction beginning.
The contract includes nearly $2.5 million in incentives for early project completion, as well as disincentives for late completion.
The closure of U.S. 231 followed severe damage caused by a substantial landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in February.
