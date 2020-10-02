Lisa Marie Lesher, 41, of Carrollton, Georgia, and formerly of Falkville, was convicted by a Morgan County Circuit Court jury on Thursday of nine charges involving the sexual abuse of her daughter and stepdaughter, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
She was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a release said.
According to testimony during the trial, Lisa Lesher and her husband Michael Lesher sexually abused their daughter and stepdaughter for several years at their Falkville home, the release said. The case was first reported in 2007, and District Attorney Scott Anderson reopened the case at the request of the victims soon after he came into office, according to the release. The Leshers were charged in 2017.
“This was one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse I’ve ever seen and once it was brought to my attention, we went to work on bringing these two monsters to justice,” Anderson said. He said that because of the delay in prosecuting the case, the office had to reconstruct it from the beginning.
Lisa Lesher is facing a maximum sentence of more than 700 years, according to the office.
Circuit Judge Stephen Brown presided over the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack and DA’s office investigator Johnny Coker. Schellack plans to argue at Lesher’s sentencing that she receive the maximum sentence available under the law.
Michael Lesher, who was convicted of eight felony sex crimes against his stepdaughter and daughter, was sentenced in May 2019 to 438 years in prison. He is currently at Staton Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.