Roadwork continues on Alabama 24 on Trinity Mountain but should be completed by this fall while work on West Morgan Road has yet to begin, leaving it closed indefinitely.
Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation North Region spokesman, said there is an erosion-caused slide affecting a portion of the outside eastbound lane of Alabama 24 on Trinity Mountain. He said ALDOT has been monitoring the area for a while.
“There was a previous slide repair in the area in 1998,” Burkett said. “We have repaired the pavement a few times in recent years. Heavy rains in 2019 and 2020 seem to have accelerated the movement of the slope.”
A portion of the outside lane has been closed since early 2022, Burkett said. He said ALDOT took contractor bids for a geotechnical repair in the fall of 2022.
“Work began at the end of the fall, but due to precipitation, they were unable to make significant progress until late spring and summer of this year,” Burkett said.
Burkett said the work to stabilize the slope is complete. He said this consisted of constructing a 28-foot-high, 330-foot-long soldier pile wall with a tieback.
“A soldier pile wall is a retaining wall typically using steel I-beams driven into the earth as the vertical supports,” Burkett said.
There is still work to be completed, Burkett said.
“What remains is to install a safety fence, a 5-foot fence along the top of the soldier pile wall for safety, approximately 350 feet in length, guardrail on the shoulder, a concrete flume, and final paving on the highway,” he said.
Burkett said the work is slated to be finished soon.
“We anticipate work being completed and all lanes open sometime in early fall this year,” he said.
The cost, Burkett said, is about $2.2 million.
---
West Morgan Road
Jeff Clark, Morgan County District 1 commissioner, said West Morgan Road between Alabama 24 and Old Moulton Road has a narrow bridge that has been deemed unsafe.
“It’s a little, old, narrow bridge that’s … probably 16-foot wide, 18-foot; not enough for two cars,” he said. “There’s a lot of school kids that use that road to go to West Morgan school. They kept having accidents there so we just shut the road down until we can make it safer.”
Clark said the road has been closed for about a year. He said they want to widen the bridge, among other things.
“We were wanting to take some of the curve out of (the road) and move the bridge over, so we need to acquire some property,” he said. “The man that owned it passed away and I guess the children have it now and they don’t want to negotiate with us.”
Clark said the county is still trying to acquire the right of way.
“We'll have an appraiser come in and appraise the property. Say if we need 0.5 acres, they’ll come in and appraise what each acre’s worth and that’s what we can pay for half an acre; we can’t pay any more (than the appraised amount) by law,” he said. “I would hope before the end of the year we’d have something settled.”
The funding for the project will come from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, he said.
