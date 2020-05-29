Demond Garth will be the new principal at Austin High, his alma mater, and new principals also were hired for Austin Junior High and Austin Middle during a Decatur school board meeting this morning.
Mark Christopher, who is currently the principal of Chestnut Grove Elementary, will replace Garth as principal at Austin Junior.
Terence Hayden, who currently serves as an assistant principal at Columbia High in Huntsville, was hired as the principal for Austin Middle.
Hayden received both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s in education from Alabama A&M University, according to the Columbia High School website.
Garth had been principal at Austin Junior High for the past two years. He was principal at Cedar Ridge Middle (now called Austin Middle) during the 2017-18 school year and interim principal at West Decatur Elementary in 2016-17. The 1996 Austin High graduate was Austin High's basketball head coach for eight years before becoming an assistant principal at Cedar Ridge Middle in 2013.
The vacancies for principals at Austin High and Austin Middle were created April 30 when Melissa Scott at Austin High and Anita Clarke at Austin Middle were approved for jobs in the Central Office. Scott will fill the federal programs supervisor spot, and Clarke is taking the supervisor of secondary curriculum spot.
