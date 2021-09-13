The main threat from Tropical Storm Nicholas in this area will be heavy rainfall for the remainder of the week.
“We’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms (Tuesday) morning and increase from there,” said Jennifer Saari from the National Weather Service in Huntsville,
There is a 40% to 50% chance of rain Tuesday, and a 70% chance Wednesday.
Accumulation Tuesday could be up to ¼ inch, forecasts say. The rain Wednesday and Thursday is expected to total ½ to ¾ of an inch. A total of 1 inch to 1¼ inches is possible Friday and Saturday.
According Saari “With the amount of rain, we could probably get some rises on rivers and streams. No flash flooding is anticipated at this time.”
No tornado threats or even gusty winds are in the forecast.
