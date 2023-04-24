Bed Bath Beyond Bankruptcy Filing

The entrance to a Bed Bath & Beyond store is seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. One of the original big box retailers, the company filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

 Mark Thiessen - staff, AP

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the retailer that for decades provided essential shopping for college dorms, wedding gifts and new homes, will close all of its stores and liquidate inventory over the next two months after its turnaround failed.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.