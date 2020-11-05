BIRMINGHAM — Alabama voters have approved an amendment that would begin the process of deleting racist language from the state's 119-year-old constitution, which was approved to entrench white supremacy as state law during the Jim Crow era.
Voters in the majority white, conservative state rejected similar proposals twice since 2000, but the measure passed easily in balloting Tuesday.
Glenn Crowell, a retired restaurateur and registered Republican who is Black, said he voted to strip away the old phrasing, which the amendment's sponsors viewed as an embarrassment and potential roadblock to economic development.
"I just want to get rid of that language. It just doesn't make any sense nowadays," said Crowell, 63, of Montgomery.
Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation that was enshrined in the 1901 Alabama Constitution, but language banning mixed-race marriage, allowing poll taxes and mandating school segregation remains.
With more than 1.7 million votes cast, the amendment passed with 67% support. That means more than 585,000 people voted against it. The ballot didn't mention race, and some voters might not have even known what the amendment involved.
Gov. Kay Ivey didn't take an official position on any of six amendments that were on the ballot, including the anti-racism measure.
Passage eased the fears of supporters who worried that conservative backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement could hurt the proposal, which qualified for the ballot with bipartisan legislative support months before nationwide demonstrations erupted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Called Amendment 4, the proposal allows state officials to recompile the constitution without the racist language. Partly because even local issues require constitutional changes, the document already has been amended 948 times and is considered the nation's longest constitution.
Statehouse workers will create a draft to excise offensive wording, although sponsors said it was unclear exactly how much might be removed. Legislators then will consider the updated document in 2022, and voters would have to approve the changes again before they take effect.
Aside from cutting racist phrasing, the amendment also allows the Legislature to remove repeated language and combine sections related to economic development or specific counties.
Information technology specialist Phillip Evans, who is Black and voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president, voted for the change.
"That wasn't one of the major ones that I was looking at it but I saw it in there and I was like, 'Yeah, that makes sense,'" said Evans, 41.
--
Other amendments
• Alabama voters have approved Amendment 1, a mostly symbolic measure pushed by Republicans that said only U.S. citizens have the right to vote, which already is the law nationally. The Alabama Constitution currently states that every male citizen can vote, although the 19th amendment provided women’s suffrage in 1920.
• Amendment 2 narrowly failed. Voters said no to several changes to a multi-part amendment changing the administration and oversight of the state’s court system and judges. About 51% of the 1.7 million who voted on the amendment said “no.”
Amendment 2 would have allowed the full Supreme Court to appoint the administrator of courts, the executive who oversees court operations. As it is, only the Alabama chief justice appoints someone to the role.
The amendment also:
Provided that county district courts do not have to hold city court in a city with a population of less than 1,000;
Increased from nine to 11 the total membership of the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which evaluates ethics complaints against judges, and determines who appoints each member;
Allowed the governor, rather than the lieutenant governor, to appoint a member of the Court of the Judiciary, which hears complaints filed by the Judicial Inquiry Commission;
Prevented a judge from being automatically disqualified from holding office simply because a complaint was filed with the Judiciary Inquiry Commission;
Provided that a judge can be removed from office only by the Court of the Judiciary. Previously, only the Legislature could impeach judges.
• Amendment 3, which would extend the amount of time appointed district and circuit judges can serve, won approval. Currently, judges appointed by the governor serve an initial term of one year or the remainder of the original term, whichever is longer. An appointed judge can serve at least two years before they must run for election under the change.
• Voters approved Amendment 5, a constitutional amendment that provides specific protection to anyone who kills someone in self-defense in a church in Franklin County.
The attorney general’s office has said Alabama’s “stand your ground” law already applies inside churches. But backers supported Amendment 5, saying more specific provisions for churches in the northwest part of the state.
A similar amendment affecting Lauderdale County also was approved, as was a local amendment that appeared on Limestone County ballots.
• Amendments 6 was approved by voters, providing specific protection to anyone who kills someone in self-defense in a church in Lauderdale County.
