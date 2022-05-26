Control of Alabama's seven-member congressional delegation likely will remain firmly in Republican hands, but not without a contest.
Two GOP candidates are in a runoff for the open District 5 seat in north Alabama, and three Republican incumbents and the only Democratic member face opposition in November. All the incumbents will be heavy favorites to return to Washington.
Neither District 1 Republican Rep. Jerry Carl of Mobile nor Rep. Gary Palmer of Hoover in District 6 had any opposition, meaning each will get another two-year term, barring write-ins or independent candidacies. Here is a look at the races in the state's remaining five congressional districts:
U.S. House District 5
The lone runoff in Alabama's congressional races will occur in north Alabama's 5th District, where Republican Rep. Mo Brooks gave up the seat to run for Senate. Madison County Commission chair Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, advanced to a runoff that will be held June 21. The winner will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur, who defeated Charlie Thompson in the primary.
U.S. House District 2
First-term GOP Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise did not have any primary opposition and will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November. Harvey-Hall, a teacher and community volunteer, defeated newcomer Vimal Patel in Tuesday's election in heavily Republican southeast Alabama.
U.S. House District 3
Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Saks, who was first elected 20 years ago, easily defeated Michael Joiner of Pell City for the GOP nomination in east-central Alabama. Rogers will face Democrat Lin Veasey in the fall.
U.S. House District 4
Democrat Rick Neighbors, a veteran and longtime apparel worker from Phil Campbell, defeated Rhonda Gore for the chance to go up against GOP Rep. Robert Aderholt, a 12-term incumbent from Haleyville. Solidly Republican, District 4 covers most of northwest Alabama.
U.S. House District 7
Rep. Terri Sewell of Selma, the only Democrat in the state delegation, did not have any primary opposition and will face Republican nominee Beatrice Nichols of Moundville in November. The sprawling district includes the Black Belt of west Alabama plus parts of Birmingham and Montgomery.
Secretary of state
Outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler and state Rep. Wes Allen advanced to the Republican primary runoff to succeed GOP incumbent John Merrill as Alabama's top elections officer, secretary of state.
Zeigler was barred from running again as auditor by term limits, and Allen served nearly a decade as probate judge in Pike County. Neither could get above the 50% vote threshold in a race that also included Ed Packard, who worked in the secretary of state's elections division for nearly 25 years, and Christian Horn, a GOP activist and business owner from Madison County.
None of the four candidates raised major complaints about election problems in Alabama, which is controlled by Republicans and voted heavily for President Donald Trump in 2020. But all talked about measures needed to tighten election security, an issue popularized among conservatives by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden.
The eventual Republican nominee will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte of Mobile in November.
Merrill couldn't seek the office again after serving two terms.
Attorney general
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall easily defeated a Republican primary opponent and now has a good chance at reelection as he seeks a second four-year term as the state's leading law enforcement official.
First appointed in 2017, Marshall turned back a challenge from Harry Bartlett Still III, an attorney from Daphne.
Marshall will face Democratic nominee Wendell Major, police chief in the Birmingham-area city of Tarrant, in November. No Democrat holds statewide office in the heavily Republican state.
Marshall, who previously served as district attorney in Marshall County, regularly opposes initiatives launched by Democratic President Joe Biden including vaccination requirements for COVID-19 and federal policies along the border with Mexico, and he testified against the nomination of now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Still argued that corruption is rampant in state government and that the agency overseeing police standards and training in the state needs to be reorganized to increase public trust in law enforcement. He also supported replacing Alabama's heavily amended 1901 Constitution.
Supreme court
Attorney Greg Cook, who portrayed himself as a "Trump-tough" Republican, won his party's nomination for an open seat on Alabama's Supreme Court by defeating Debra Jones, a judge who shot a gun in a tough-talking campaign commercial.
Cook will now be a heavy favorite over Democrat Anita L. Kelly in November to keep the state's highest court in all Republican hands.
The race is for the Place 5 seat held by Justice Mike Bolin, a Republican who is retiring.
Cook campaigned in part on his Republican credentials and Christian faith. He was a Trump delegate and represented conservative interests in the 2000 presidential recount contest in Florida between Al Gore and President George W. Bush. Cook's campaign resume also featured his longtime church membership and leadership.
Jones released a commercial late in the campaign boasting of her support for Trump, her short stature — "She's 5 feet of concrete" — and a case in which she sentenced a person convicted of child molestation to more than 1,000 years in prison. The spot showed her firing a handgun and saying the only reason she didn't put the person "under the jail" was "the liberals" wouldn't let her.
State auditor
State Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals and Stan Cooke, a pastor from Kimberly, were the top two vote-getters in the GOP primary for state auditor and will compete in a runoff.
Sorrell, who led balloting on Tuesday, and Cooke eliminated Rusty Glover, a former history teacher from Semmes who served in the state Senate, to advance to the June 21 vote.
Winning the Republican nomination is tantamount to election because no Democrat qualified to run for auditor.
Candidates for auditor typically emphasize the importance of keeping track of state property, but all three Republicans talked about election security in the era of false claims about a stolen presidential vote in 2020 because the auditor has a role in selecting county registrar boards.
Copying false claims by Trump, Cooke's campaign website said Alabama must get ahead of Democrats before they "try and steal our elections as they did in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and even our neighbor to the east, Georgia."
The incumbent, Zeigler, could not seek reelection after serving two terms and is running for secretary of state.
Constitutional amendment
Voters approved a measure to let the state go into debt for $85 million in bonds to spruce up Alabama's state parks and historical sites.
The statewide constitutional amendment will provide $80 million in funding for state park projects that include adding and improving camping sites, adding wireless service, upgrading electrical and water service, replacing playgrounds, constructing swimming pools and repairing parts of Gulf State Park damaged by Hurricane Sally.
The remaining $5 million will go to the Alabama Historical Commission for acquiring, renovating and maintaining historical parks across the state. The agency wouldn't be allowed to use the money at Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury. The park is funded by a tax that was originally intended for needy Confederate veterans.
