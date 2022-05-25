BIRMINGHAM — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has turned back eight primary challengers to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination without a runoff in a race that pushed her far to the right.
Over the course of the campaign, Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump's false claims about election theft. Then, the white-haired, 77-year-old Ivey sat at her office desk and pulled three things out of her purse for a campaign commercial: a lipstick, a cellphone and a revolver.
One challenger, former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard, slammed Ivey for doing too much to control COVID-19 in a state with one of the nation's worst pandemic death rates. Another, toll bridge developer Tim James, the son of former Gov. Fob James, did the same and attacked a charter school that opened under Ivey's watch to cater to LGBTQ youths.
Other challengers included Lew Burdette, a former business executive who runs Christian-based group homes; Stacy George, a prison officer and former Morgan County commissioner; pastor Dean Odle; GOP activist and businessman Dean Young; Springville Mayor Dave Thomas; and a yoga advocate, Donald Trent Jones.
Ivey will face whoever emerges from a Democratic primary runoff between state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier of Selma and Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, a career educator from Birmingham.
Lieutenant governor at the time, Ivey was catapulted to the state's top office when Robert Bentley resigned amid scandal in 2017. She easily dispatched four Republican primary challengers and won a full term against a well-financed Democrat, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, in 2018.
Ivey has pushed a plan to construct new lockups to upgrade Alabama's crowded, dilapidated prisons, which are the subject of a Justice Department lawsuit, and she passed a gasoline tax hike with automatic increases to fund road work. Challengers criticized all that as too much big government and also zeroed in on her handling of the pandemic.
While some bash Ivey over a COVID-19 response that left the state with nearly 20,000 dead and the nation's fourth-highest death rate, Republican opponents hammered her for shutting down businesses and churches to prevent the spread of disease. In a state where roughly 51% are fully vaccinated, Ivey claimed that it was "time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks" for illness.
--
Attorney general
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall easily defeated a Republican primary opponent and now has a good chance at reelection as he seeks a second four-year term as the state’s leading law enforcement official.
First appointed in 2017, Marshall turned back a challenge from Harry Bartlett Still III, an attorney from Daphne.
Marshall will face Democratic nominee Wendell Major, police chief in the Birmingham-area city of Tarrant, in November. No Democrat holds statewide office in the heavily Republican state.
Marshall, who previously served as district attorney in Marshall County, regularly opposes initiatives launched by Democratic President Joe Biden including vaccination requirements for COVID-19 and federal policies along the border with Mexico, and he testified against the nomination of now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Still argued that corruption is rampant in state government and that the agency overseeing police standards and training in the state needs to be reorganized to increase public trust in law enforcement. He also supported replacing Alabama’s heavily amended Constitution, passed in 1901 to ensure white supremacy.
--
Constitutional amendment
Voters approved a measure to let the state go into debt for $85 million in bonds to spruce up Alabama’s state parks and historical sites.
The statewide constitutional amendment will provide $80 million in funding for state park projects that include adding and improving camping sites, adding wireless service, upgrading electrical and water service, replacing playgrounds, constructing swimming pools and repairing parts of Gulf State Park damaged by Hurricane Sally.
The remaining $5 million will go to the Alabama Historical Commission for acquiring, renovating and maintaining historical parks across the state. The agency wouldn’t be allowed to use the money at Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury. The park is funded by a tax that was originally intended for needy Confederate veterans.
--
Associate justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
In the Republican primary for the open Place 5 seat on the state Supreme Court, Greg Cook defeated Debra Jones 287,943 votes (54.57%) to 239,712 (45.43%)
--
Secretary of state
Republicans will have a runoff for the secretary of state nomination. Jim Zeigler will face Wes Allen. Zeigler had 218,437 votes (42.70%) whole Allen had 202,953 (39.67%) to lead the four-candidate race.
--
State auditor
The GOP nomination will go to a runoff between Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke. Sorrell had 197,246 votes (39.88%) to Cooke's 157,048 (31.75%).
--
Public Service Commission, Place 1
Republicans Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall appeared headed to a runoff. Oden had 152,136 votes (33.94%) to Woodall's 138,544 (30.91%) in the four-candidate race.
--
Public Service Commission, Place 2
The Republican nomination will be decided in a runoff between Chip Beeker (189,428 votes, 42.75%) and Robert L. McCollum (161,208 votes, 36.38%).
--
State Board Of Education, District 8
Incumbent and former Athens City Schools Superintendent Wayne Reynolds defeated Rex Davis 37,435 votes (58.89%) to 26,137 (41.11%)
--
State Senator, District 1
Incumbent Republican Tim Melson held off challenger John Sutherland with 59.22% (9,833 votes) of the vote to 30.76% (7,318).
--
State Senator, District 2
Tom Butler (9,833 votes, 59.22%) defeated Bill Holtzclaw (6,772, 40.78%) to win the Republican nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.