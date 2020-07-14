U.S. Senate Class II GOP - Runoff

711 of 2,281 precincts - 31 percent

x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 86,613 - 62 percent

Jeff Sessions, GOP 52,715 - 38 percent

U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile Dem - Runoff

29 of 289 precincts - 10 percent

James Averhart, Dem 719 - 73 percent

Kiani Gardner, Dem 262 - 27 percent

U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile GOP - Runoff

37 of 289 precincts - 13 percent

Bill Hightower, GOP 1,803 - 57 percent

Jerry Carl, GOP 1,377 - 43 percent

U.S. House District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery GOP - Runoff

147 of 445 precincts - 33 percent

Barry Moore, GOP 13,065 - 54 percent

Jeff Coleman, GOP 11,163 - 46 percent

SBOE District 5 Dem - Runoff

62 of 506 precincts - 12 percent

Tonya Chestnut, Dem 1,114 - 72 percent

Fred Bell, Dem 423 - 28 percent

Criminal Appeals Place 2 GOP - Runoff

615 of 2,281 precincts - 27 percent

Beth Kellum, GOP (i) 59,735 - 55 percent

Will Smith, GOP 48,709 - 45 percent

AP Elections 07-14-2020 20:17

