U.S. Senate Class II GOP - Runoff
711 of 2,281 precincts - 31 percent
x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 86,613 - 62 percent
Jeff Sessions, GOP 52,715 - 38 percent
U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile Dem - Runoff
29 of 289 precincts - 10 percent
James Averhart, Dem 719 - 73 percent
Kiani Gardner, Dem 262 - 27 percent
U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile GOP - Runoff
37 of 289 precincts - 13 percent
Bill Hightower, GOP 1,803 - 57 percent
Jerry Carl, GOP 1,377 - 43 percent
U.S. House District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery GOP - Runoff
147 of 445 precincts - 33 percent
Barry Moore, GOP 13,065 - 54 percent
Jeff Coleman, GOP 11,163 - 46 percent
SBOE District 5 Dem - Runoff
62 of 506 precincts - 12 percent
Tonya Chestnut, Dem 1,114 - 72 percent
Fred Bell, Dem 423 - 28 percent
Criminal Appeals Place 2 GOP - Runoff
615 of 2,281 precincts - 27 percent
Beth Kellum, GOP (i) 59,735 - 55 percent
Will Smith, GOP 48,709 - 45 percent
AP Elections 07-14-2020 20:17
