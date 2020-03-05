President Dem - Primary
2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent
x-Joe Biden 286,065 - 63 percent
Bernie Sanders 74,888 - 17 percent
Michael Bloomberg 52,750 - 12 percent
Elizabeth Warren 25,847 - 6 percent
Uncommitted 3,700 - 1 percent
Michael Bennet 2,298 - 1 percent
Pete Buttigieg 1,416 - 0 percent
Tom Steyer 1,048 - 0 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 1,041 - 0 percent
Amy Klobuchar 907 - 0 percent
Andrew Yang 875 - 0 percent
Cory Booker 741 - 0 percent
John Delaney 294 - 0 percent
Marianne Williamson 224 - 0 percent
Julian Castro 184 - 0 percent
--
President GOP - Primary
2,280 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent
x-Donald Trump (i) 695,469 - 96 percent
Uncommitted 16,378 - 2 percent
Bill Weld 10,962 - 2 percent
--
U.S. Senate GOP - Primary
2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent
r-Tommy Tuberville 239,173 - 33 percent
r-Jeff Sessions 226,675 - 32 percent
Bradley Byrne 178,302 - 25 percent
Roy Moore 51,248 - 7 percent
Ruth Page Nelson 7,183 - 1 percent
Arnold Mooney 7,134 - 1 percent
Stanley Adair 6,584 - 1 percent
r-Advances to runoff
--
U.S. House District 5 North border, Huntsville GOP - Primary
200 of 200 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mo Brooks (i) 83,740 - 75 percent
Chris Lewis 28,113 - 25 percent
--
U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile Dem - Primary
289 of 289 precincts - 100 percent
r-Kiani Gardner 22,962 - 44 percent
r-James Averhart 21,022 - 40 percent
Rick Collins 8,119 - 16 percent
r-Advances to runoff
--
U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile GOP - Primary
289 of 289 precincts - 100 percent
r-Jerry Carl 38,359 - 39 percent
r-Bill Hightower 37,133 - 37 percent
Chris Pringle 19,053 - 19 percent
Wes Lambert 3,084 - 3 percent
John Castorani 1,465 - 1 percent
r-Advances to runoff
--
U.S. House District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery GOP - Primary
445 of 445 precincts - 100 percent
r-Jeff Coleman 39,738 - 38 percent
r-Barry Moore 21,354 - 20 percent
Jessica Taylor 20,763 - 20 percent
Troy King 15,145 - 15 percent
Terri Hasdorff 5,207 - 5 percent
Thomas Brown 1,395 - 1 percent
Bob Rogers 824 - 1 percent
r-Advances to runoff
--
Public Service Comm President Dem - Primary
2,242 of 2,281 precincts - 98 percent
x-Laura Casey 256,015 - 79 percent
Robert Mardis 69,371 - 21 percent
--
Public Service Comm President GOP - Primary
2,264 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent
x-Twinkle Cavanaugh (i) 468,345 - 73 percent
Robin Litaker 169,331 - 27 percent
--
Supreme Court Place 1 GOP - Primary
2,280 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent
x-Greg Shaw (i) 343,362 - 58 percent
Cam Ward 244,827 - 42 percent
--
Civil Appeals Place 2 GOP - Primary
2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent
x-Matt Fridy 352,424 - 66 percent
Phillip Bahakel 181,329 - 34 percent
--
Criminal Appeals Place 1 GOP - Primary
2,267 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent
x-Mary Windom (i) 387,069 - 69 percent
Melvin Hasting 170,195 - 31 percent
--
Criminal Appeals Place 2 GOP - Primary
2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent
r-Beth Kellum (i) 231,871 - 43 percent
r-Will Smith 198,282 - 37 percent
Jill Ganus 104,455 - 20 percent
r-Advances to runoff
--
State Amendment 1 - Appoint Educators
2,278 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent
Yes, 276,592 - 25 percent
x-No, 835,615 - 75 percent
