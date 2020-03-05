President Dem - Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent

x-Joe Biden 286,065 - 63 percent

Bernie Sanders 74,888 - 17 percent

Michael Bloomberg 52,750 - 12 percent

Elizabeth Warren 25,847 - 6 percent

Uncommitted 3,700 - 1 percent

Michael Bennet 2,298 - 1 percent

Pete Buttigieg 1,416 - 0 percent

Tom Steyer 1,048 - 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 1,041 - 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 907 - 0 percent

Andrew Yang 875 - 0 percent

Cory Booker 741 - 0 percent

John Delaney 294 - 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 224 - 0 percent

Julian Castro 184 - 0 percent

--

President GOP - Primary

2,280 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent

x-Donald Trump (i) 695,469 - 96 percent

Uncommitted 16,378 - 2 percent

Bill Weld 10,962 - 2 percent

--

U.S. Senate GOP - Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent

r-Tommy Tuberville 239,173 - 33 percent

r-Jeff Sessions 226,675 - 32 percent

Bradley Byrne 178,302 - 25 percent

Roy Moore 51,248 - 7 percent

Ruth Page Nelson 7,183 - 1 percent

Arnold Mooney 7,134 - 1 percent

Stanley Adair 6,584 - 1 percent

r-Advances to runoff

--

U.S. House District 5 North border, Huntsville GOP - Primary

200 of 200 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mo Brooks (i) 83,740 - 75 percent

Chris Lewis 28,113 - 25 percent

--

U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile Dem - Primary

289 of 289 precincts - 100 percent

r-Kiani Gardner 22,962 - 44 percent

r-James Averhart 21,022 - 40 percent

Rick Collins 8,119 - 16 percent

r-Advances to runoff

--

U.S. House District 1 Southwest corner, Mobile GOP - Primary

289 of 289 precincts - 100 percent

r-Jerry Carl 38,359 - 39 percent

r-Bill Hightower 37,133 - 37 percent

Chris Pringle 19,053 - 19 percent

Wes Lambert 3,084 - 3 percent

John Castorani 1,465 - 1 percent

r-Advances to runoff

--

U.S. House District 2 SE, pt of Montgomery GOP - Primary

445 of 445 precincts - 100 percent

r-Jeff Coleman 39,738 - 38 percent

r-Barry Moore 21,354 - 20 percent

Jessica Taylor 20,763 - 20 percent

Troy King 15,145 - 15 percent

Terri Hasdorff 5,207 - 5 percent

Thomas Brown 1,395 - 1 percent

Bob Rogers 824 - 1 percent

r-Advances to runoff

--

Public Service Comm President Dem - Primary

2,242 of 2,281 precincts - 98 percent

x-Laura Casey 256,015 - 79 percent

Robert Mardis 69,371 - 21 percent

--

Public Service Comm President GOP - Primary

2,264 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent

x-Twinkle Cavanaugh (i) 468,345 - 73 percent

Robin Litaker 169,331 - 27 percent

--

Supreme Court Place 1 GOP - Primary

2,280 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent

x-Greg Shaw (i) 343,362 - 58 percent

Cam Ward 244,827 - 42 percent

--

Civil Appeals Place 2 GOP - Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent

x-Matt Fridy 352,424 - 66 percent

Phillip Bahakel 181,329 - 34 percent

--

Criminal Appeals Place 1 GOP - Primary

2,267 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent

x-Mary Windom (i) 387,069 - 69 percent

Melvin Hasting 170,195 - 31 percent

--

Criminal Appeals Place 2 GOP - Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts - 100 percent

r-Beth Kellum (i) 231,871 - 43 percent

r-Will Smith 198,282 - 37 percent

Jill Ganus 104,455 - 20 percent

r-Advances to runoff

--

State Amendment 1 - Appoint Educators

2,278 of 2,281 precincts - 99 percent

Yes, 276,592 - 25 percent

x-No, 835,615 - 75 percent

