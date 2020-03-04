NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic presidential race this morning and endorsed Joe Biden.
“Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump," Bloomberg said in an emailed statement. "Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult."
Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, spent more than a half-billion dollars on his campaign to score one victory — in American Samoa.
