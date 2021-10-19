MONTGOMERY — Huntsville businessman and Army veteran Mike Durant announced his campaign for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
In a press release, Durant labeled himself as a “pro-Trump conservative Republican” and criticized actions taken by the Biden administration, including the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of migrants at the border.
Durant was a member of the Army’s 1993 Operation Gothic Serpent mission in Mogadishu, Somalia, which was depicted in the movie “Black Hawk Down.” Durant was flying the helicopter that was shot down and survived after being captured by Somali forces.
After retiring from the Army, Durant started Pinnacle Solutions, an engineering and services company based in Huntsville.
Durant and his wife, Lisa, live in Madison and have six children and three grandchildren.
Other candidates in the May 24 Republican primary are Katie Boyd Britt, Former Ambassador Lynda Blanchard and Rep. Mo Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.