MONTGOMERY — Lindy Blanchard, the former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia who announced her candidacy for governor last month, launched an advertising campaign this week aimed at raising her profile among Republican voters as she seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.
The television ads, introductory in nature, will air in 15-second, 30-second and 60-second segments through Jan. 23. The spots will be seen on broadcast networks and cable in the Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville and Dothan markets, as well as Fox News in the Mobile market.
The Blanchard campaign is also investing in OTT, or over-the-top advertising, which includes streaming services and other digital media.
The total cost of the three-week ad buy is $1.175 million. According to the Alabama Secretary of State's office, Blanchard loaned her campaign $5 million on Dec. 14.
Blanchard campaign consultant Susie Wiles said the ads will provide voters “a real introduction” to the candidate.
“Lindy is a conservative outsider, businesswoman, philanthropist, and not a politician. In fact, when she announced her run for governor in Wetumpka where she is from, she reminded friends and family that she is a ‘mathematician, not a politician,'” Wiles said.
According to secretary of state records, incumbent Ivey had a balance of $2.74 million in her campaign account as of Dec. 31. Among her largest contributions in December was $100,000 from Reid Dove, an owner of AAA Transportation in Dothan until it sold in July for $1.35 billion. She also received a $50,000 contribution from Protective Life Insurance Co., $25,000 from the Alabama Hospital Association PAC, and $100,000 from James Rane of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving.
Ivey challenger Tim James reported a balance of $1.06 million in his campaign account as of Dec. 31. He received $300,000 in contributions from John McInnis III of McInnis Industries, and contributions of $100,000 each from Warren Williamson and Guice Slawson.
