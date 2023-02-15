LOS ANGELES — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection.
Feinstein, first elected in 1992, said in a statement that she intended to remain in Congress through the end of her term.
"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years," she said.
The announcement was widely expected. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress. In recent years, questions have been raised about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.
Anticipating her departure, a field of candidates had already begun assembling for what is expected to be a fierce campaign to replace Feinstein in the heavily Democratic state. Among the candidates so far are Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a prominent member of the party's progressive wing who announced her bid in January, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who has been campaigning around the state.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Feinstein's decision during a closed door lunch of Democratic senators at the Capitol. The senators broke into rounds of applause.
Feinstein told her colleagues how hard her husband's death was and that she was ready to step away from public life after finishing this term, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said afterward. Her husband, Richard Blum, died last year.
Feinstein was the first woman to serve as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the 1970s, the first female mayor of San Francisco and the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from California. She was the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee's top Democrat.
She ascended to the San Francisco mayoralty after the November 1978 assassinations of then-Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk by a former supervisor, Dan White. Feinstein found Milk's body.
Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 in the "Year of the Woman," in which a group of newly elected female senators changed the face of the chamber.
