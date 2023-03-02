APTOPIX Election 2023 Chicago Mayor

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, center, celebrates with supporters at his election night event Tuesday in Chicago. [AP PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH]

 Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO — Four years ago, Paul Vallas finished toward the bottom of the pack in a crowded race for Chicago mayor. Trying again on Tuesday, focused this time on crime, he was the top vote getter, toppling the incumbent mayor and advancing to an April runoff to lead one of the country's largest cities.

