A city prosecutor and local attorney are seeking to win the July 14 Republican runoff election for Morgan County District Judge Place 3, each claiming their experience makes them the best candidate for the job.
Decatur Municipal Court prosecutor Emily Baggett and Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta were the top finishers in the March 3 Republican primary, and the runoff winner will face Democrat Paul Holland, a Decatur lawyer, in November.
Gov. Kay Ivey on March 18 announced the runoff would be moved from March 31 to July 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That delayed the district judge vote as well as the closely watched Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff between former U.S. Sen. and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.
Baggett points to her background in prosecuting and defending cases in district, circuit and municipal courts around the state, and Kusta is touting his experience in district court over the years, handling every type of case that comes through that court.
“Simply put, I’m the most experienced candidate for this position,” Kusta said. “On a daily basis for the last 16 years, I have handled every type of case a district judge will hear, which includes child support, child custody, district criminal, district civil, termination of parental rights, small claims, misdemeanors, delinquency and traffic violations.”
Kusta, 42, has practiced law for more than 15 years with the same Decatur firm that hired him in 2004, Ernest W. Ball & Associates, and in 2017, he became a partner of the firm, now Ball & Kusta.
“As you can imagine, the difference in the amount of experience means everything when it comes to being a successful district court judge,” Kusta said. “It is difficult to put yourself in the parties’ shoes without having represented multiple parties in each type of district court case. Imagine you are involved in a child custody dispute. The judge responsible for the outcome should have ample experience with these types of cases.”
Kusta said that as a small business owner, he understands the problems that small business owners face.
“I can walk in there (as a district court judge) on Day 1 and be prepared,” Kusta said. “There is not going to be a learning curve for me.”
Baggett said she has “the experience, conviction and faith to carry out the responsibilities that this office will demand.” Previously an assistant district attorney in Madison County and a defense attorney at Price and Flowers Law Firm in Huntsville, Baggett has been prosecutor for the city of Decatur for the last 10½ years.
“My varied experience allows me to see both sides of a position fairly since I have been an advocate on both sides of the courtroom,” she said. Baggett said she’s handled a large volume of cases in Decatur Municipal Court — 200 to 400 a week — and is prepared to handle that volume as a district court judge.
“I have extensive experience prosecuting and defending felony, civil and municipal cases in 12 district courts, 10 circuit courts and 20 municipal courts across the state of Alabama,” she said.
Baggett, 42, also said she has the conviction the position demands because “I am willing to go the extra mile for justice.” She said that in 2012, she worked on a team that researched and wrote a proposed bill that was introduced by Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Terri Collins, and the legislation passed and created, in Alabama, the new crime of aggravated criminal surveillance.
“Every moment in my life, both personally and professionally, has led me and prepared me to serve in this position,” she said.
The Daily asked the candidates a series of questions. Here are the questions and their answers:
--
Why do you want this position?
--
Baggett:
"To me, the answer is very simple. I have a servant’s heart.
"Decatur and Morgan County are my home. For the past 10½ years, I have been blessed to serve the citizens of Decatur as their city prosecutor, but now I want to serve my home county as well. In June 2019, when I announced my candidacy, I made a commitment to serve the citizens of Morgan County as a district court judge. During my campaign, I have had the opportunity to meet many wonderful folks from across the county, and their faces and the stories of their lives continue to drive my passion to be their judge. I want to be the judge who is active in the community but who also serves all the citizens of Morgan County with respect and fairness. In the past few months, I think we have seen the need to have judges on the bench who are willing to defend our laws and defend the Constitution. I would be that judge."
--
Kusta:
"I want this position because a large portion of district court cases involve children, such as child custody disputes. I am passionate about doing what is best for the children of Morgan County. I have two beautiful children that I will do anything for and as a district court judge, I promise to treat each child as if he or she were one of my own. My goal is to make sure our children are protected and have the opportunity to be successful. In court I have represented children, grandparents, relatives and foster parents. I have had the privilege to work with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), social workers and other attorneys. I am honored that many Morgan County citizens have trusted me to represent their most precious asset — their children. I have played a role in numerous success stories, and I want to continue this mission. It is always great to see children succeed in life and find their forever family."
--
How would you go about managing this court’s docket efficiently?
--
Baggett:
--
"The pandemic has caused change in all aspects of our lives, and that includes the court system. The state of Alabama judicial system has been very proactive in dealing with the pandemic by providing free access to virtual hearings which could be utilized for docket management. As a judge, I would continue to work with the Sheriff’s Office on managing video appearances for the inmates. During the pandemic, I attended a webinar on how district court judges around the state are handling the volume of court cases, especially large dockets such as traffic dockets. Learning how other courts are working their cases during this time is imperative since in 2019 the district court of Morgan County handled 5,835 traffic cases. Management of traffic dockets is key to managing the volume of individuals entering the courtroom on a daily basis. I am familiar with working those types of dockets as a prosecutor. I am also used to working long days because some of my dockets at the City of Decatur Municipal Court begin at 7 a.m. Serving as a prosecutor has provided me with the experience and knowledge needed to determine how many cases and types of cases can be set on a docket for any given day. The pandemic has given the court system an opportunity to learn new ways to handle cases. As a judge, I will use these experiences as new opportunities to make the Morgan County judicial system the best it can be."
--
Kusta:
"A district judge should not be focused on speeding through multiple cases, but should instead ensure parties’ rights are protected, the parties are treated with respect, and provided the opportunity to be heard. A district judge handles termination of parental rights’ cases and typically schedules only one of these cases a day because of the seriousness and permanent repercussions the outcome will have on the family. I wouldn’t want anyone to trade efficiency for quality."
--
Any changes you'd like to see if elected?
--
Baggett:
"I would obviously yield to the experience of the current district court judges on changes in our system. However, there are programs that have been used in other district courts in the state of Alabama that could be successful in Morgan County. Two of those programs are Mental Health Court and Veterans Treatment Court. I am familiar with Mental Health Court because I served as the prosecutor for Madison County Mental Health Court. Many of the problems we see in the judicial system relate directly back to mental health. Through my work with different veterans organizations and the court system, I have seen the issues that veterans face. Veterans need our support more than ever and this is one way the judicial system could provide assistance."
--
Kusta:
--
"If elected, I will implement more mentor programs for the children of Morgan County. I will start by strengthening and expanding our youth outreach programs to involve more churches and civic organizations. Both my wife, a teacher, and I have chosen paths that allow us to help children — she helps them in the classroom, and I help them in the courtroom. We both believe in creating more success stories for Morgan County’s children."
