Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble. [AP PHOTO/SEAN RAYFORD]
WASHINGTON — Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble.
DeSantis, long considered former President Donald Trump's chief rival in the GOP's 2024 primary contest, has cut a third of his campaign staff — or 38 people, according to campaign aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy.
The dramatic staffing cuts include the "less than 10" employees that the DeSantis team revealed letting go earlier in the month just as federal filings showed that his campaign was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate, even before launching a substantial paid advertising campaign.
"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. "DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we're ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign."
Revelations about the staffing cuts came on the same day DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on a Tennessee highway in the midst of a fundraising tour. The Florida governor was not hurt, according to his campaign and law enforcement. A female staff member was treated for a minor injury.
The latest revelations mark a new low for a presidential candidate who entered the Republican primary this spring with sky-high expectations as Republican primary voters signaled a willingness to move on from Trump. Yet two months later, the 44-year-old DeSantis stands a distant second in most polls as GOP operatives and donors alike question his readiness for the national stage.
Trump's allies immediately celebrated the news of DeSantis' latest campaign struggles on social media.
"TURMOIL IN TALLAHASSEE," the Trump campaign tweeted.
Still, with the first votes of the primary season still six months away, DeSantis has time to recover as Trump's allies brace for the possibility of a third criminal indictment.
