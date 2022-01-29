The sheriff's races in Limestone and Lawrence counties have drawn crowded Republican fields, and Morgan County will have a new school superintendent based on candidate qualifying that ended Friday.
Also, two Morgan County Commission incumbents will have challengers in the primary election May 24, and several Lawrence commission races will be contested. In another noteworthy development, only one Democratic candidate qualified to run for a Morgan County office.
Morgan Superintendent Robert Elliott, who was appointed by the county school board in September 2020 to fill the final 26 months of Bill Hopkins Jr.'s term, didn't qualify to seek election to a full four-year term. Sparkman School Principal Layne Dillard and Eva School Principal Tracie Turrentine both qualified to run for the superintendent's position in the Republican primary. Elliott indicated he plans to comment Monday on his decision.
Five Republicans qualified to run for sheriff in Limestone County where Mike Blakely, the long-term sheriff, was removed from office last summer after a felony conviction and veteran law enforcement officer Joshua McLaughlin was appointed to fill out his term.
McLaughlin will seek election to the post in the GOP primary and has said he wants to serve “the people of Limestone County for a long time.” He'll be challenged by Republicans Chris Carter, Jeffrey Kilpatrick, Fred Sloss and Eric Redd.
In the Lawrence sheriff's race, incumbent Max Sanders Sr. will face former three-term sheriff Gene Mitchell and Sanders’ former chief deputy Tim Sandlin, who retired from his position in December.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett will not face opposition in the primary or the Nov. 8 general election.
While qualifying for state and county offices and the U.S. Senate ended Friday, the deadline for Alabama's U.S. congressional races was extended until Feb. 11 by a panel of federal judges because they've ordered the state's map for congressional districts be redrawn to have two districts — instead of one — in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate. The state has appealed the panel's order.
In local races, longtime Lawrence District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch has others vying for his position. Tina McWhorter, a former Democrat, has qualified as a Republican this election cycle to challenge Burch in the primary, and political newcomer Marcus Echols has qualified as a Democrat. Echols, the Lawrence County Democratic Party chairman, said he’s in the race to help the county grow. He said it has become stagnant under the current commission.
The Lawrence County District 5 seat is up for grabs after Sonia Hargrove, the widow of Commissioner Joey Hargrove who died in a March motorcycle/car collision, is not seeking another term.
Republicans running for the District 5 vacancy are Barry Johnson, Nathan Kitchens and Ned. T. Jones. Joey Hargrove defeated Jones in the 2018 race.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd, a Democrat, will face a challenge in his bid to secure his second term. Armaud Martin, who was a longtime sheriff's deputy in the county, also entered the District 1 race as a Democrat.
District 2 incumbent Norman Pool, a Republican, is being opposed in the primary by veteran politician Sonny Malcom and Prentis Davis.
“We have a full field of candidates who have declared their candidacy for the Republican Party,” said Daniel Stover, Lawrence GOP chairman. “After qualifying closes, the party will review their qualifications and any challenges, then they will be certified for the Republican primary. The executive committee takes this process very seriously and will ensure due process for all candidates.”
In the race for the House District 4 seat, which includes parts of Morgan and Limestone counties, incumbent Rep. Parker Moore will face challengers Patrick Johnson and Sheila Banister in the Republican primary.
House District 2 incumbent Rep. Lynn Greer is not running for reelection for the seat that represents portions of Limestone and Lauderdale counties, and five candidates entered the Republican primary to replace him. They include longtime Limestone Commissioner Jason Spencer Black, Kimberly Butler, Ben Harrison, Terrance L. Irelan and Brad Murphree.
“We’re always pleased to have a good slate of candidates,” said Limestone GOP chairman Noah Wahl. “This year, we have a lot of first-timers, so the field is kind of a mixed bag. But we like to keep the ballot filled.”
Limestone Democratic Party Chairwoman Elaine Shelton said her party’s numbers are down, but she says the quality is there.
“We’re very happy with the quality of candidates who have qualified, and we always have been. People need to look at the qualifications of the candidates, not just what party they represent,” she said.
Morgan County GOP chairwoman Julie Clausen said she sees “another great slate of candidates.”
“Competition in the primary is a good thing for the voters,” she said. “I’ve personally met all of the candidates and know we have a strong field.”
Sabrina Helm, chair of the Morgan County Democrats, said the party will have one candidate in a county race. Samuel T. King will run for the District 1 commission seat. He'll face the winner of the Republican primary race between incumbent Jeff Clark and Randy Turner.
In the Morgan District 2 race, incumbent Randy Vest faces a GOP primary challenge from Stephen Johnson. Morgan District Attorney Scott Anderson, Coroner Jeff Chunn and Commission Chairman Ray Long will not have opposition in the primary or general election.
