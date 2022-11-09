Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party's gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary.
Meanwhile, Republican Katie Britt won Alabama's U.S. Senate race, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state.
Smiling broadly and wearing a bright red jacket, Ivey took the stage before a huge American flag and waved to cheering supporters at a campaign celebration held at a restaurant in Montgomery.
"Y'all, we did it!" she exclaimed.
While Flowers' candidacy was an interesting historical footnote, it posed no real threat to the GOP's control of all three branches of government in a majority white, conservative state where voting patterns typically break down by skin color. Flowers closed her campaign with days of fasting and a lengthy prayer shown on Facebook.
Libertarian Jimmy Blake, a former Birmingham City Council member, also was on the ballot.
Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby's chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
Britt, 40, cast herself as part of a new generation of conservative leaders and will become one of the Senate's youngest members. She will be the first Republican woman to hold one of the state's Senate seats. The state's previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.
Fueled by deep pockets and deep ties to business and political leaders, Britt secured the GOP nomination after a heated and expensive primary. She was first in the initial round of voting and then defeated six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in an expensive primary runoff.
Brooks, who ran under the banner "MAGA Mo" — Donald Trump's Make America Great Again campaign slogan — and was initially endorsed by the former president, had been an early favorite in the race. But Brooks faltered under a barrage of attack ads and lackluster fundraising. As Britt surged in the polls, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks and swung his support to Britt.
In the race to replace Brooks representing District 5 in the U.S. House of representatives, Republican Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong won against Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P.J. Greer.
Ivey, who turned 78 in October, avoided a runoff in the spring despite facing a slate that included eight Republican challengers who forced her to the right. Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump's lies about election theft and aired a campaign commercial in which she pulled a pistol out of her purse.
Following the primary, Ivey — who was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer in 2019 and later said the disease was gone — was faced with questions about her health after she disappeared from public view for almost three weeks during the summer. She refused to say whether she underwent any medical treatment.
Statewide constitutional amendments removing racist language from the state constitution and reorganizing local amendments were on track to pass overwhelmingly.
Legislature
Three incumbent Republican lawmakers from Morgan County appeared to have defeated Libertarian Party challenges by lopsided margins Tuesday.
Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur had about 88% of the vote from Madison and Morgan counties in his race against Rick Chandler. Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur garnered almost 85% against Angela Walser. Rep. Scott Stadthagen of Hartselle pulled in almost 92% of the vote in Morgan County against Gregory Bodine, but results from Marshall and Cullman counties weren’t available.
Parker Duncan Moore, R-Hartselle, was reelected without opposition Tuesday.
In the House District 7 race, Ernie Yarbrough led Democrat Mose Jones Jr. and Libertarian Marc Durocher. Yarbrough had 2,095 votes (71.4%) to 783 for Jones (26.7%) and 54 (1.8%) for Durocher, according to incomplete results on the secretary of state’s website.
In the state Senate District 2 race, which includes a portion of Limestone County, the secretary of state’s website showed Republican Tom Butler with about 55.6% of the vote in the matchup with Democrat Kim Caudle Lewis.
