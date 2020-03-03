WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville advance to runoff election in Republican Senate primary in Alabama.
Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville advance to runoff election in Republican Senate primary in Alabama
