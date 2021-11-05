New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Gloucester County Democrat who has been a major political force in Trenton for two decades, has lost his reelection bid to an obscure Republican candidate who ran a bare-bones campaign.
His loss to Edward R. Durr, 58, a truck driver who has never held office, will usher in major changes in the statehouse. Just about every major legislative initiative over the course of Phil Murphy’s and Chris Christie’s governorships required Sweeney’s assent.
Sweeney lost to Durr by about 2,200 votes out of some 62,000 cast, or almost 4 percentage points. The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.
Durr’s victory was a sign, some Democrats said, of an election wave that helped power Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s closer-than-expected challenge to Murphy’s reelection bid and the GOP win in the Virginia governor’s race. Former President Donald Trump twice carried Sweeney’s working-class district south of Philadelphia in a state Joe Biden won by 16 points.
Sweeney has said nothing publicly about the race, but Wednesday he issued a statement canceling a planned Thursday political meeting in Trenton.
“Due to the closeness of several State Senate elections, the leadership caucus scheduled for tomorrow will be delayed,” he said, without mentioning his own race. “The caucus will be rescheduled once the result of every Senate election is determined.”
Sweeney’s Assembly running mates were also trailing in races that were too close to call. Perhaps even more alarming for Democrats than Sweeney’s possible defeat, the party faced tight races in more liberal areas like the Princeton-area 16th Senate District, which Biden carried by 20 points.
Yet a loss by Sweeney, 62, the longest-serving Senate president in New Jersey history, will have outsize ramifications.
Having served as Senate president since 2010, Sweeney has helped guide policy-making on everything from economic development in South Jersey to the state’s retirement plans for public workers to the appointment of scores of judges and executive-branch officials.
“There’s a delicate balance of power between North Jersey and South Jersey, and all the various political fiefdoms within,” said Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship at Rowan University in Glassboro.
“Because it’s such a delicate balance of power, taking him out of the equation upends everything,” Dworkin said. “He effectively was the king of the Senate. When the king is gone, lots of people think they can be king. Right now there’ll be intense positioning for how the legislative leadership is going to look moving forward.”
Sweeney and his Assembly running mates had spent more than $1 million as of late October, records show.
Durr, of Logan Township, and his running mates raised just $10,460, according to an Oct. 27 campaign finance report. By contrast, when New Jersey’s largest teachers union sought to unseat Sweeney in 2017, it spent about $5 million, and he still won by 18 points.
On his campaign website, Durr said his priorities include repairing roads and reducing taxes. Durr pegged Sweeney as being complicit in Murphy’s response to the coronavirus, and criticized him for “sitting by” amid state and school closures, mask orders and vaccine mandates. He told Politico the area’s distrust and dissatisfaction of the longtime Democratic machine also led to his success.
In an August interview, Durr said he was inspired to get into politics after he was denied a concealed carry permit despite having a clean record.
