Incumbent Proncey Robertson of Mount Hope faces challenger Ernie Yarbrough of Trinity in the state House District 7 Republican primary on Tuesday.
The district includes Lawrence County, eastern Colbert County and a small section of northwest Morgan County in the Trinity area. Representatives earn $51,734 per year.
Following is information supplied by the candidates to guide voters in the district.
Proncey Robertson
Age: 54
Political experience: Former chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party and member of the Alabama State Republican Party Executive Committee. Elected to the state House District 7 seat in 2018 for first four-year term.
Profession: Retired law enforcement officer (27 years), Decatur Police Department
Education: Graduate of the Alabama and Arkansas Law Enforcement Police Academy. Has numerous law enforcement and emergency management professional certifications.
Family: Wife, Kristi, and two adult children
Website: VotePronceyRobertson.com
Facebook: Proncey Robertson State Representative District 7
Question: What would you try to accomplish in the upcoming term for your constituents if elected to the Legislature? What would be your top priority?
Answer: I want to make sure that the citizens of small-town and rural Lawrence, Morgan, and Colbert counties have a strong voice in Montgomery.
My top priority would be economic growth for House District 7. The areas around us are booming and doing well. It's time to bring that growth to our communities in District 7.
Q: Would you support allowing voters to decide whether to permit a lottery and/or expanded gambling in the state? If so, what type of lottery/gambling proposal would you support?
A: I'm not convinced that expanded gambling in our state is the right answer to any of our economic issues. However, I understand that a growing number of Alabama citizens want the opportunity to vote for a lottery and/or other expanded gambling. I've always been willing to listen to any proposal and I will work to find the right balance to this issue as I have with any other that we face in Montgomery.
Q: How much of the online sales tax (Simplified Seller Use Tax) distributed by the state should a county commission be required to share with local public schools? Please explain your stance.
A: There is an increasing amount of internet sales versus a decreasing amount of local retail sales tax revenues, and I believe we will continue to see this trend as our access to rural broadband increases over the next few years. Therefore, I believe we must look at the SSUT being distributed back into the local community closer to the rate of the current retail sales tax. This will ensure that there is not a dramatic shift of revenue for our local public schools or the county commission.
Ernie Yarbrough
Age: 40
Political experience: First-time political candidate
Profession: Software developer
Education: Whitefield Christian Academy, University of Alabama Huntsville
Family: Wife, Myra, and four children
Website: ernieyarbrough.com
Facebook: yarbrough4house
Question: What would you try to accomplish in the upcoming term for your constituents if elected to the Legislature? What would be your top priority?
Answer: I would strive to grow our economy through the healthy means of lower taxes for Alabama citizens and less burdensome regulations and taxes on businesses so that a healthy cycle of sustainable growth can occur and create a "rising tide that raises all boats."
I would also strive to promote and protect medical freedom and prevent individuals from fear of job or career damage due to government overreach. I will fight to see the murder of the unborn ends, and protect the God-given and Constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms of Alabamians.
To these ends, I am committed to spending time with the people of District 7, hearing their voice and concerns, and growing with them in a way that is consistent with conservative and time-tested principles.
Q: Would you support allowing voters to decide whether to permit a lottery and/or expanded gambling in the state? If so, what type of lottery/gambling proposal would you support?
A: I support a free market and the shrinking of the size of government. I will give consideration to any free market bill that does not grow the size of government or make special carve-outs such that government is overreaching into a free market.
Q: How much of the online sales tax (Simplified Seller Use Tax) distributed by the state should a county commission be required to share with local public schools? Please explain your stance.
A: I would like to sit down with the county commission, look at the current budget and local educational needs, and make a decision together with them and local educators on this issue so that we can most effectively turn our dollars where they are needed.
