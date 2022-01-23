Springville Mayor Dave Thomas, who served two terms as a state legislator from 1994-2002, has announced he plans to run for governor of Alabama and has attracted attention for his stance in favor of marijuana legalization.
“I believe we ought to legalize it and decriminalize it,” Thomas said. “It has been part of holistic medicine for over 3,000 years. It’s proven now. People used to say there’s no scientific evidence of its medical benefits. There’s plenty now. It’s helped with the opioid epidemic.”
Thomas said that although some cannabis oil treatments are legal under Alabama’s medical marijuana law, he knows someone who goes out of state to get a CBD compound. “The compound that’s been effective for his son is not legal in Alabama,” he said.
Thomas said the laws criminalizing marijuana and putting people in jail for it make no sense.
“You cannot overdose on marijuana,” he said. “It’s a natural substance. Until 100 years ago, it was part of medicine.”
Thomas, 56, admits that he has smoked marijuana, but said he does not keep any in his possession.
“There’s nothing around right now,” he said. “I can’t afford to be busted. They can pull me over. They won’t find anything. I put this big target on myself.”
His stance on marijuana reflects his emphasis on personal freedoms, Thomas said.
“It’s illustrative of a passion for liberty,” he said. “My liberty is not someone’s else’s to grant. They can ruin your life over a natural substance that requires no processing whatsoever.”
Thomas believes he’ll connect with people on issues such as marijuana decriminalization and his call to abolish grocery taxes and the state income tax as several neighboring states have.
“I’m running to ease the burden on families,” he said. “The momentum is growing to repeal the grocery tax. I think it’s abhorrent to tax people on the very thing they need to survive. Remove the income tax. People will take that money and invest or spend it. The state revenue source would only increase. It would be fantastic for all.”
People may think he’s a longshot, but it’s votes, not money, that decides elections, he said.
“I certainly don’t have the millions of dollars available to me that three of the candidates do,” Thomas said, referring to incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and fellow Republican challengers Tim James, son of former Gov. Fob James, and Lindy Blanchard, a major donor to President Donald Trump who served as his ambassador to Slovenia. “They’re so out of touch.”
The Republican primary is set for May 24.
