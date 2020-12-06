WASHINGTON — Republicans have clinched four of the seven competitive House races in California, proving wrong the dismal projections of their chances in 2020 and setting up the party for possible further success in 2022.
It's a reflection of the rest of the country, where Democrats expected to expand their majority and instead lost a significant amount of seats to Republicans, delivering the narrowest House majority in about a century to Democrats.
Democrats weren't seriously looking to expand their extensive majority in California — national groups did not make financial investments in any districts held by Republicans — where only seven House seats were held by Republicans after the 2018 election. But they did feel optimistic about holding on to the seven battlegrounds they won in 2018.
While detailed data isn't yet available for California, political strategists on both sides expect California will show an under-representation of the Latino vote on the Democratic side — a disaster for the party in races that were decided by a few thousand, or even a few hundred, votes. Democrats also think the lack of a congressional deal on a COVID-19 pandemic stimulus money for more than seven months before the election hurt them in the battleground districts.
"We said very early on that these Democrats wouldn't be able to run on their rhetoric this time, they had to run on their records," said Torunn Sinclair, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans. "And we held to that."
Republican strategists are emphasizing their recruitment successes across the country and in California. The four Republican candidates who won in California are Young Kim and Michelle Steel, the first two Korean women elected to Congress; David Valadao, a former representative of Portuguese descent who speaks fluent Spanish; and Rep. Mike Garcia, a Hispanic American and the son of Mexican immigrants who first won his district in a special election last year. NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer of Minnesota, said from the beginning of the election cycle that they wanted to emphasize recruiting women, veterans and minorities.
"Recruitment is the No. 1 reason they won back these districts in my mind, especially getting Valadao to run again," said Rob Stutzman, a longtime GOP strategist based in Sacramento. "I don't think they win that one back without him." The district Valadao just won, against Democrat Rep. TJ Cox, went to Hillary Clinton by 16 points in 2016.
Valadao and Kim both also ran in 2018 and lost to Democrats Cox and Rep. Gil Cisneros. But this year, unlike in 2018, suburbanites and others who didn't like President Donald Trump could vote against him and for a Republican in Congress, Stutzman said.
"Voters punished the president and more or less favored a center-right direction for the country," Stutzman said. "And in parts of California that are closely divided, this is what they did."
"The theory that Democrats could just tie Trump to these candidates did not work," he added. "Steel won her district and (President-elect Joe) Biden won her district."
There was a sense among Democrats that California Latinos would turn out in higher numbers in 2020 than polling showed, since Latinos turned out in high numbers in the 2018 midterms. But this year, Latino voting under-performed up and down the Democratic ballot around the country (California data on Latino turnout for 2020 is not available yet). Moderate Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., said he thought final vote counts might show that California Latinos did turn out, they just voted more for Republicans than expected.
"We understood there would be high Democratic turnout, but I think we underestimated the number of Republican voters that came out," Bera said. "Trump's margin with the Latino community was probably better, which would've hurt."
In California's 21st and 25th congressional districts, won by Valadao and Garcia, those lack of Latino votes for Democrats could've particularly hurt. Valadao's winning margin is currently only about 1,500 votes and Garcia's is only about 300 votes.
"We don't have the data from the general election, but in the special election we saw that Garcia got the Latino support," Sinclair said. "The (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) even had on their website that (Democrat) Christy Smith wasn't doing well with Latinos."
