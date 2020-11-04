MOULTON — Lawrence County voters reelected school Superintendent Jon Bret Smith in Tuesday’s general election.
The Republican candidate garnered 73.23% of the vote against Democratic opponent Thomas Jones. Smith received 11,528 votes while Jones, principal of Lawrence County High School, received 4,194 votes.
“I’m looking forward to the next four years," Smith said. "I’ll continue to be dedicated to the students of Lawrence County and doing what is the best for them. We have a plan moving forward, and we will execute that plan."
Smith said his focus going into the next term will be on construction projects at each of the county’s high school campuses as well as college and career-readiness among all Lawrence County students.
The 2020 election saw record-breaking turnout in Lawrence County with 25,396 ballots cast on election night, Probate Judge Greg Dutton said. He said Tuesday night saw 63.11% of registered voters participating compared to 53% in the 2016 presidential election.
He said the county also set its record in absentee ballots cast, with nearly 900 in 2020 compared to 430 in 2016.
Provisional ballots will be totaled on Nov. 10 after they have been validated by the board of registrars, Dutton said.
— Chelsea Retherford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.