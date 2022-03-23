HUNTSVILLE — Acknowledging he’s behind GOP Senate primary opponents Mike Durant and Katie Britt in two polls and fundraising, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks went on the attack Monday, calling the two special-interest pawns.
“I’m not the pretend conservative in this race,” Brooks said in Huntsville. “I’m the real deal.”
He was speaking at a news conference with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, a Brooks supporter who came to Alabama to support Brooks and see the Marshall Space Flight Center. Babin will chair the House space funding subcommittee if Republicans regain control of the House in November.
“Let’s be clear what’s happening in this United States Senate race,” Brooks said. “Two different groups, perhaps three, have consolidated on two of my opponents.
“... They have consolidated their millions of dollars either directly or indirectly to the Katie Britt team coupled with the establishment money,” Brooks said. “You probably saw (U.S. Sen.) Richard Shelby throwing in over $6 million. So, I’m being badly outspent.”
Britt is an Alabama native and graduate of the University of Alabama law school. She was Shelby’s chief of staff in Washington before returning to Alabama to consider her own future as Shelby prepared to retire.
Brooks said he represents “regular Joe and Jane Citizen, who just want good government, who will do what’s in the best interest of our country.” Those people “tend to be conservative, tend to be frugal,” he said. “They don’t have the kind of money that special interests contribute because they’re going to receive a profit, some kind of (federal) financing.”
A statement from the Britt campaign said Brooks "has resorted to desperate gimmicks and lies to try and win the people of Alabama’s support. ... (Britt's) strong and continually growing momentum is simply evidence that her message is resonating in every corner of our state."
Brooks and Babin, who represents Johnson Space Center in Houston, spent the afternoon touring Marshall and being briefed on the first Space Launch System rocket now undergoing final pre-launch tests in Florida.
They also toured Redstone Arsenal, and Babin said he was “really amazed to see … that it’s not just space out there. They’re building an enormous facility with the FBI doing a lot of really important tasks in addition to bombs. ... Very, very interesting.”
Babin said he works with Brooks in Congress “on reauthorizations, missions, budgets, and I really appreciate Mo. He has taken extremely good care, I think, of Marshall Space Flight Center.
“There is no question America cannot afford to lose our No. 1 spacefaring position,” Babin said, “especially in the world today, as we’re seeing and the challenges we’re having from adversarial nations.”
Asked if he thought Congress still supports the often-delayed SLS program, Babin answered, “Yes, sir.”
“I’m a Republican, a conservative Republican like Mo is,” Babin added, “and I will say this. The Biden administration has maintained the line of some of these missions in our space program.” He said former President Barack Obama's cancellation the pre-SLS Constellation program was “devastating to our space program.
“So far … so far,” Babin said, “the current administration seems to be maintaining that. We’ll see what comes of the president’s budget.”
