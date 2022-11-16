Election 2024 Trump

People arrive before former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla. [AP PHOTO/REBECCA BLACKWELL]

 Rebecca Blackwell

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.

