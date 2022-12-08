US-NEWS-GASENATE-2024-GET

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock celebrates during an election night watch party Tuesday at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. [WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES/TNS]

 Win McNamee

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s narrow reelection win in Georgia’s runoff puts a historically Republican state up for grabs in 2024, giving President Joe Biden an early opening in his bid for a second term.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.