Election 2024 Democrats

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on April 19 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. [AP PHOTO/JOSH REYNOLDS, FILE]

 JOSH REYNOLDS

NEW YORK — A Democratic watchdog group has called for a U.S. House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed suggesting COVID-19 could have been "ethnically targeted" to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.