MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban in any way he can.
Evers, who won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point, told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats.
"Any time you take half the people in Wisconsin and make them second class citizens, I have to believe there's going to be a reaction to that," Evers said.
Wisconsin's governor's race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country this year. It's a priority for Democrats given the importance of swing state Wisconsin in the 2024 presidential election. Evers is also the only thing standing in the way of the Republican-controlled Legislature. In his first term, he issued more vetoes than any other governor in modern history.
Democrats running to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will also speak at the convention Sunday in La Crosse. Five Republicans are running for a chance to take on Evers. Wisconsin's primary is Aug. 9.
Evers told the AP that he feels confident abortion will be a winning issue for his party because polls have consistently shown about 60% of Wisconsin residents support it being legal in most or all cases.
"You can't ignore the fact that we now have politicians making decisions for women and their health care," Evers said. "So we'll be talking about that a lot."
Evers vowed to do whatever he can to evade the state's abortion ban that was passed in 1849 but hasn't been in effect since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. That includes supporting lawsuits to overturn it, not appointing district attorneys who would enforce it and commuting prison sentences for anyone convicted under it, Evers said.
"We're looking at everything," he said.
