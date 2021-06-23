MONTGOMERY — Term-limited State Auditor Jim Zeigler is forming an "exploratory committee" to “test the water” as a possible GOP challenger to Gov. Kay Ivey next year.
Zeigler has been Ivey's chief critic over the last four years, opposing several of her proposals, including plans for a new Interstate 10 bridge over Mobile Bay, the plan to lease three new, large prisons and a constitutional amendment to replace the elected state school board with an appointed commission.
He touted himself as the “common sense” candidate, according to a press release Tuesday.
"If I could keep the campaign about common sense and not about the millions of dollars and cents raised for Gov. Ivey by the Montgomery Insiders, I could win,” he said.
Ivey earlier this month announced her reelection plans citing a record over the last four years that includes the state’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come,” the governor said in a campaign announcement video.
Ivey's continued popularity and plans to run again have kept other potential candidates out of the race. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced earlier this year that he would not challenge Ivey and instead would run for reelection. The two campaigned together at Ainsworth's campaign kickoff in Guntersville earlier this month.
While an exploratory committee is a legal entity in federal elections allowing candidates to spend money and other resources without formally declaring candidacy, that's not the case in state elections. Secretary of State John Merrill said anyone is free to form a committee to explore running for office, but campaign finance laws kick in when they raise or spend $1,000. That's when a person becomes a candidate and must begin filing financial statements for a formal campaign committee.
“When $1,000 is raised or spent, for the purpose of declaring a candidacy or determining whether or not there is actually a candidacy that’s worth pursuing, then that individual becomes a candidate whether they choose to or not,” Merrill said.
Merrill also said exploratory committees are typically only used for individuals looking to run for statewide offices like governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general.
Zeigler has until Jan. 28 to make a decision — that's the Alabama GOP filing deadline — but said he hopes to decide before the state Republican meeting on Aug. 26.
The Republican primary is May 24.
Zeigler’s wife, Jackie Zeigler, is a current state school board member. Last week, Jim Zeigler said she is considering a run for his current job, state auditor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.