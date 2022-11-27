APTOPIX Italy Landslide
Rescuers stand next to a bus carried away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, Saturday in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Italy. [AP PHOTO/SALVATORE LAPORTA]

 Salvatore Laporta

MILAN — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing.

