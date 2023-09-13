Libya Floods

In this photo provided by the Libyan government, cars and rubble sit in a street in Derna, Libya, on Monday after it was flooded by heavy rains. [LIBYAN GOVERNMENT VIA AP]

CAIRO — Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighborhoods of the city.

