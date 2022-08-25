Belgium World Record Flight

Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media Tuesday after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium. [AP PHOTO/VIRGINIA MAYO]

 Virginia Mayo

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his journey kicked off five months ago.

