Switzerland Pink Diamond Auction

A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called "The Fortune Pink" during a preview at Christie's in Geneva, Switzerland. [MARTIAL TREZZINI/KEYSTONE VIA AP]

 Martial Trezzini

GENEVA — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.

